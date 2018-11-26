I'm Ready To Contest Ghana FA Presidency But ... - George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie has maintained that he will contest for the unoccupied Ghana FA presidential job in 2019.

The country is yet to have a new Football Association president after Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down following the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' 'Number 12' video which has uncovered the rot in Ghana football.

After premiering of the video, FIFA and CAF appointed a four-member Normalisation Committee to restore football in the country to it normalcy within six before a new GFA boss is elected at Congress.

However, several football administrators in the country have expressed their interest in contesting for the vacant position next year but the Okyeman Planners owner believes his experience of serving in the various capacity of the FA will give the edge over his competitors and says it will depend on the time the Normalisation Committee will be done with their blueprint.

"I have said this time without number that I am a candidate for 2019 but it will depend on the roadmap of the Normalisation Committee," Mr Afryie stated on Oyerepa FM.

He, however, was sacked in 2018 after declaring his intention of contesting for the presidency whiles the beleaguered former CAF 1st Vice president was still at post.