FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
2 hours ago | Sports Football News

'I Have Not Spoken To Kwesi Nyantakyi After Anas Exposé' - Former GFA Veep Confesses

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Mr George Afriyie, former Ghana Football Association vice president has confessed that he has not spoken to Kwesi Nyantakyi for the past seven months after premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' 'Number 12' exposé.

The former Ghana FA boss has been banned from all football-related activities by FIFA after Tiger EyePI petitioned the world football governing body after airing the documentary which has exposed the widespread of corruption in Ghana football.

The former CAF 1st vice president was found guilty of corruption, conflict of interest and commission.

However, the Okyeman Planner owner, who is speaking publicly for the first time since the airing of the video claims he was not regarded as a good person in the eyes of some GFA members before the airing of the investigative piece.

Afriyie was sacked from his position under bitter circumstances amid claims he was ousted for declaring his intention to contest for the presidency.

"Even before the Anas exposé, I was seen as a bad person by his people. So they decided to sack me as the vice president of the FA with no reasons"

"I haven't met him since April.''

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

