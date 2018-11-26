Blame Oti Akenteng For Ghana Football Woes

Former Asante Kotoko trainer, JE Sarpong has descended heavily on the technical director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng, accusing him as the bane of coaching in the West African nation.

Akenteng has been longest serving technical director for the country's football governing body.

However, the former Ebusua Dwarfs head coach says Mr Akenteng has been working to favour his friends and cronies and has been accused of being the bane of coaching in Ghana.

"Oti Akenteng is the bane of coaching in Ghana. I am saying it today. I don't care about the consequences. I will say it," he fumed on local radio station Asempa FM

"Many of the coaches are not bold to say this. But they tell us all the time. He is the cause of the coaching problems in Ghana.

"Now that there is Normalisation, what is his role at the FA. come coaches have been assistant for over 10 years. And they have remained so. Why? he quizzed

"It's all about cronyism and nepotism and you have heaped the blame on Oti."

