1 hour ago | Sports Football News

Kwadwo Asamoah Impressed With Inter Milan's Win Over Frosinone

Ghanasoccernet.com
Inter Milan fullback Kwadwo Asamoah was left delighted with his side's 3-0 win over Frosinone in the Serie A over the weekend.

Keita Balde scored a brace and Lautaro Martinez scored to lead Inter to a 3-0 win at the Giuseppe Meazza and overcome the 4-1 loss at Atalanta before the international break.

Asamoah, 29, played full throttle as Inter scrolled to the heavy win at home.

And the former Juventus man took to his official Instagram account posting two photos from the match with the caption '3 points.'

The win allowed Inter to keep pace in the top three — entering into a short-term tie with Napoli for second.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports Football News
