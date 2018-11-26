Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Long-Standing Juventus Record

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his record-breaking exploits with his goal in Juventus’ 2-0 victory against Spal – his 10th of the 2018/19 season.

The goal has made Ronaldo the fastest in Juventus’ history to the 10-goal landmark, taking just 16 games in all competitions to achieve the feat.

Ronaldo also completed another milestone, becoming the first Juventus player in 50 years to score 9 Serie A goals in his first 13 appearances.

The Portuguese has taken to the Serie A like a fish to water and has found his goal-scoring form after a sedate start to the season.

Ronaldo has led Juventus to an unbeaten start to the domestic campaign thus far in what looks like a one-horse race this early into the season.

Having signed from Real Madrid in the summer, it was initially believed that the former Manchester United star might take a while to adapt to the physical nature of the Serie A, and those statements rang true when he failed to find the net in his first three games.

However, ever since he got the monkey off his back with a simple finish against Sassuolo, Ronaldo has been on a tear, taking the league by storm.

The goal against Spal was also the 407th of his career in Europe’s top divisions, overtaking Uwe Seeler’s tally of 406. Only 3 players remain ahead of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner: Jimmy McGrory, Ferenc Puskas and Josef Bican.