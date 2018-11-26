FIFA U-17 WWC: Evans Adotey Disappointed After Exit

Black Maidens head coach, Evans Adotey has expressed his disappointment following Ghana's exit at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after losing on penalties to Mexico on Sunday evening.

Ghana was held to a 2-2 drawn game with Mexico in the quarterfinals within regulations time but lost 4-2 on penalties to the South Americans.

Skipper for the side, Mukarama Abdulai gave Ghana the lead by the 46th minute -- her seventh goal of the tournament -- after she met a cross from Mavis Owusu before Nicole Perez equalised from the spot for Mexico on the hour mark.

Substitute Susan Teye restored Ghana's lead on the 75th minute but a goalkeeping howler from Boadu late in the game helped Perez to score her second goal of the day, which dragged the encounter into penalty shootouts. Justice Tweneboah and Elizabeth Oppong missed their kicks for Ghana.

"I'm disappointed," The former Medeama SC coach said after the game. "I'm disappointed because my main target was to cross this barrier.

"At the press conference I did explained a lot but unfortunately, I have been urged out and I have to go back and see how we prepare ahead of the next edition," he added.

Ghana's elimination means that there will be no African representatives at the semis since South Africa and Cameroon were booted out in the group stage.