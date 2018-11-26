Brave Warriors Of Namibia Beat Black Stars B To Retain Dr Geingob Cup

Captain Petrus Shitembi scored the winning penalty as the Brave Warriors ran out 4-1 winners over Ghana to retain the Dr Hage Geingob Cup in front of a big crowd at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Namibia and Ghana met for the 2018 and fifth edition of the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup and in front of the president of Namibia, dr Geingob, the teams came out to play and entertained all the way to a penalty shootout after a one-all draw in 90 minutes.

Muna Katupose opened the scoring for the hosts on 30 minutes after a great pass by his striking partner on the day Absalom Iimbondi. Katupose tucked the ball home after Eric Antwi in the Ghana goal blocked his initial attempt.

Ghana got back into the game midway through the second half with the imposing Shafiu Mumuni rising the highest to connect with a corner to head the ball into the net.

Both sides had chances to score more and win and notably, for Namibia, midfielder Dynamo Fredericks hit both uprights, first at 1-0 up and then in added time at 1-1, while Katupose fluffed a shot straight at Antwi.

For Ghana, Mumuni was forever threatening with his big frame and aerial prowess, while captain Mohammed Fatau, Justice Blay and Kwesi Donsu also came close.

Petrus Shitembi shone in midfield for the hosts with the armband in the absence of regular skipper Ronald Ketjijere but in the end, a penalty shoot-out decided the winner of the 2018 Dr Hage Geingob Cup.

Willy Stephanus and Marcel Papama converted for Namibia while McCarthy Appiah scored for Ghana and Kwadwo Amoako kicked wide of the goals.

Immanuel Heita then put Namibia 3-1 up while Fatau had his spot kick saved by Loydt Kazapua, and Namibia clinched the cup when Shitembi coolly scored from the spot to give them an insurmountable 4-1 lead.

The event was capped with a colourful medal presentation, photo sessions and dance moves by dr Geingob as well as the Ghanaian players, with top local musicians Gazza, Exit, Female Donkey, Tequila, Tate Buti and The Dogg doing their thing.

Earlier in the day, the Young Gladiators got their preparations for the upcoming Region Five Games to a good start with a 1-0 win over the national under 23 women's side.