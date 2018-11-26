Modern Ghana logo

6 minutes ago | Sports Football News

Introduction Of MRI Behind Ghana's Failure To Clinch Youth World Cup - Paa Kwesi Fabin

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Former Asante Kotoko gaffer, Kwesi Fabin says the introduction of MRI scan is the reason for the country's inability to win a youth World Cup.

The last time Ghana won a trophy at the youth level was in Egypt after the Black Satellites defeated Brazil on penalty in 2009 during the U-20 World Cup.

However, Fabin who has been coach of the Black Starlets three times disclosed that Ghana's failure to win the World Cup is because of the introduction of the Magnetic resonance imaging.

"I managed the Under 17 for 3 times but couldn't win a medal at the world cup," he told Ash FM sports.

"I think the introduction of the MRI test is also part of the reason why we couldn't win any medal at the world cup."

Fabin's last stint with the national U-17 team was in 2017 when he led the Black Starlets to second place at the Africa U-17 championship and the quarterfinals of the World Cup in India.

Ghana are two times winners of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

