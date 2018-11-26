Coaching Hearts & Kotoko Always Demanding- Paa Kwesi Fabin

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says managing Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is always tough.

The 50-year-old is one of the few coaches in the country to have managed two most glamorous sides recounts fans of those clubs are very demanding making the job very difficult.

"Coaching Hearts of Oak is tough like Kotoko because fans are always demanding," he told Ash FM Sports.

"I did my best at Hearts of Oak but it wasn't enough because at some point we were winning at away and losing home, I even won a top 4 for Hearts of Oak, but I was disturbed because of the way we were losing at home and winning away, so I decided to quit on mutual concept and the management also understood me," he added.

The former Black Starlets coach recently ended his relationship with Asante Kotoko after allegedly signing a pre-contract with an unknown South African club.