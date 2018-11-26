Blame Normalization Committee For Black Queens And Black Maidens Failure - Kojo Yankah

Former Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah has attributed Black Queens and Black Maidens failure to the Ghana FA Normalization Committee.

The Black Queens were crashed out of the ongoing African Women's Championship after drawing with Cameroon in their final group game on Friday.

Ghana's U-17 female side, Black Maiden who were hoping to book their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay lost Mexico on Sunday in a penalty shootout.

However, the controversial football administrator has taken a swipe at the Normalization Committee who have been given the mandate to running the day to day administration of Ghana football claiming they are to be blamed for the failure of Black Maidens and Black Queens.

"The Normalization Committee should call for Congress instead of thinking about how to get an extension," he told Accra based Asempa FM.

"The Normalization Committee's first priority is how to get an extension. They aren't thinking about our league.

"The normalization committee are to blame for the failures of our various national teams.

"All these problems will be solved when we start playing our league