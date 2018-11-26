Ghana's Edwin Gyasi On Target As CSKA Sofia See Off Dunav Ruse

Edwin Gyasi was on the scoresheet for the third time of the season for CSKA Sofia in their 2-0 win over Dunav Ruse in the Bulgarian top-flight league.

Sofia went into the match with aim of extending their six-match unbeaten streak.

Despite dominating opening minutes of play, CSKA Sofia failed to make it count on the scoreboard.

But with five minutes to end the first stanza, Brazilian forward Maurides rose highest to nod home the opener for the visitors.

The Red Army sealed the victory seven minutes after the break through Edwin Gyasi's close-range strike.

The Ghanaian international lasted 83 minutes of the game while Derrick Mensah watched from the substitute bench for the losers.

CSKA remain 2nd on the standings with 38 points from 16 games, three points adrift of leaders Ludogorets.

