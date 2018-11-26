FIFA U-17 WWC: Evans Adotey Disappointed After World Cup Exit

Coach Evans Adotey says he is disappointed following Ghana's exit in the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after losing on penalties to Mexico on Sunday evening.

Ghana's female U-17 side lost to Mexico after twice taking the lead in the game that ended 2-2 in regulation time.

Captain, Abdulai Mukarama and winger Suzzy Tei's goals were cancelled out by Mexico skipper Nicole Perez.

The defeat ended Ghana's sensational run in Uruguay, which saw them top group A with maximum points.

"I'm disappointed," he said after the game. "I'm disappointed because my main target was to cross this barrier.

"At the press conference I did explain a lot but unfortunately, I have been urged out and I have to go back and see how we prepare ahead of the next edition.

The former Medeama SC coach adds the team had prepared for penalties ahead of the game but was surprised they still lost.

"Ghana, we started practicing on penalties because getting to this stage we knew penalties shootouts may come in. Even yesterday we practiced some shootouts but low and behold it happened again," he said disappointingly.

The defeat means Ghana will have to wait another two years to get a shot at the World Cup trophy after reaching the semis in 2012.