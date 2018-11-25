U-17 FIFA WC: Mexico Knocks Ghana Out After Nervy Shootout

Ghana’s Black Maidens have been knocked out of the ongoing FIFA u17 World Cup in Uruguay. The game ended two-all after regulations time but the team failed to progress past the penalty shootout.

A first half of not many chances ended in a goalless draw with the Mexicans doing well to keep their opponents from creating any decent chance that could see them score.

Both teams hustled in an edgy game determined not to lose the game.

Ghana approached the second half differently with some more aggression to match the Mexicans who did not shy away from getting in the hard tackles.

Coach Evans Adotey’s side ensured they were always first to the ball whiles adding energy to pace whenever they were on the ball.

They were eventually rewarded when the tournament’s top scorer Mukarama Abdulai jumped highest to connect to a cross to give her team the lead on the 50th minute.

The lead did not last as Mexico captain Nicole Perez converted a penalty kick on the 61st minute.

The Maidens did not lie down as they kept their hopes alive and pushed ahead to find the goal to help them secure a semi-final spot. Substitute Suzzy Teye restored Ghana’s lead but Nicole Perez score her second of the day shortly after to level the score for Mexico.

The game went straight into penalty shootout after 90 minutes. Ghana scored two out of four kicks whiles Mexico scored four out of four.

This is the fourth consecutive time Ghana has failed to progress past the quarter-final stage at the FIFA u17 World Cup.