Bukom Fist Of Fury Boxing League Week 4 Thriller Draws Fans At Chorkor Extra O Park

The 4th edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing league came off last Friday 23rd November 2018 at Chorkor Extra 0 Park where the fans came in their numbers to see their idols live at home doing the show.

The event produced excellent results in terms of performance of the boxers, officials, organisers and the fans who really had a good evening and called for more boxing events.

Appearing first on the 16 bouts bill, Michael Nelson of Akotoku won his bout against Derrick Mensah of Attoh Quarshie, then Samuel Yaw Addo of Attoh Quarshie won his bout against Alfred Kotey of Akotoku Academy.

Shakur Samir of Akotoku won his bout against Ebenezer Quarshie of Attoh Quarshie, and Issa Inusah of Attoh Quarshie got a walkover.

Joseph Akai Nettey of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation won his bout against Justice Crabbe of CSPY and Michael O. Dorku of CSPY won his bout due to the disqualification of his opponent, Chibeli Zentele of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation due to a missing mouth guard.

Mohammed Fuseini won his bout due to the disqualification of his opponent, Abdul Aziz Seidu of CSPY for sporting a beard.

Odarlei Lamptey of CSPY won his bout against Sulley Mohammed of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, and Mohammed Aryeetey of Sea View won his bout against Goka Isaac of PPBAO.

Bawa Sherif of Wisdom Gym won his bout against George Fahd of Seconds Out. Suleyman Tetteh of Wisdom Gym won his bout against Abraham Mensah of Seconds Out and Christopher King of Seconds Out won his bout against Lawrence Thompson of Wisdom Gym via second-round doctor’s stoppage.

Holey Dogbeto of Seconds Out beat Bernard Ankrah of Wisdom Gym via first round TKO, then Theophilus Allotey of Sea View got a split decision win over Abraham Lamptey of PPBA.

Gabriel Cofie also of Sea View won his bout against Emmanuel Acquaye of PPBA. William Attoh of PPBA was too good for his opponent Francis Bugri of Sea View in the last fight of the night.

Popular musicians, Pappilon Blood, Sean Paul and Survival entertained the fans in the free show quality presentation of boxing dubbed BOXBIZ .

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) George Lamptey expressed satisfaction with the event.

Coach Ofori Asare said he was impressed with the performance of the boxers, especially the Black Bombers and the rising stars.

Solomon Otoo, a boxing promoter said the event was good and he played a great part in the organization with the provision of good boxers.

Mama G, a business woman at Extra O adviced that there should be frequent events like boxing and music to keep the people busy and happy, because lack of entertainment lead the youth to many social vices.

The event was put together by Sports & Leisure Services (SLS) in collaboration with the GBA, GBF and TSEL.