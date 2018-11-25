Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up

It was one of the most exciting weekends we have seen in a while as several players hit the back of the net on Saturday.

John Antwi etched his name in the Egyptian top-flight league after scoring a hat-trick for Misr El Maqasa to become the all-time foreign top scorer with 63 goals.

Samuel Owusu stock in the Serbian league continues to rise with every passing game. The former Vision FC midfielder dragged NK Cukaricki from the jaws of defeat in the win against Rad Beograd.

Kingsley Schindler kept up his recent found form as he registered his name on the scoresheet before turning provider for the winner. The versatile midfielder would surely be an important buy for FC Nuremberg should they sign him in January.

ENGLAND

Dennis Odoi was magnificent at the back for Fulham FC in their 3-2 win over Southampton.

Jeffery Schlupp and Jordan Ayew made brief appearances for Crystal Palace as they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City 1-1 stalemate with Brighton through injury.

Collin Quaner was missing in action for Huddersfield in their 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom warmed the bench for Reading FC in their goalless draw with Wigan.

Albert Adomah registered an assist for Aston Villa in their 4-2 win over Birmingham City in the Birmingham derby.

In League One, Kwesi Appiah lasted 42 minutes for AFC Wimbledon in their 2-1 win over Southend United.

Tarique Fosu cameoed for Charlton Athletic during their 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers.

Joe Dodoo was on target again for Blackpool in their 3-0 win against Burton Albion.

Bernard Mensah was not part of Lincoln City squad that played 1-1 with Mansfield.

Alex Addai made a brief appearance for Cheltenham in their 2-1 win over Newport County.

Immanuelson Duku made a brief appearance for Barnet in their 2-1 home loss to Gateshead.

Kobby Arthur was an unused substitute for Macclesfield when they won 1-0 against Yeovil Town.

Hiram Boateng was not included in Exeter City squad that played 1-1 with Colchester United.

Kelvin Lokko played 90 minutes for Dover Athletic when they won 2-0 against Hartlepool. Nortei Nortei cameoed for the victors.

Kwame Thomas was introduced in the 71st minute for Solihull Moors in their goalless draw with Salford.

Harold Odametey was left out of Maidenhead squad that lost 5-2 at Havant & Waterlooville.

Seth Nana Ofori Twumasi played the entire duration of action for Maidstone in their 1-0 win at Sutton. Nana Owusu warmed the bench for the victors.

GERMANY

Baba Abdul-Rahman was once again left out of Schalke matchday squad as they walloped FC Nuremberg 5-2.

Issah Abass was also not part of FSV Mainz 05 squad that lost 2-1 at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Derrick Luckassen enjoyed 90 minutes Hertha Berlin as they were held to a 3-3 draw with TSG Hoffenheim. Kasim Nuhu was an unused substitute for Hoffenheim.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for Stuttgart in their 2-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

In Bundesliga 2, Kingsley Schindler scored and registered an assist again for Holstein Kiel as they defeated Sandhausen 2-1.

Christian Adjei-Antwi got off the mark for SC Paderborn 07 as they walloped Heidenheim 5-1. Bernard Tekpetey picked a booking before being taken off in the 88th minute.

Agyemang Diawusie was left out of Ingolstadt squad that lost 2-0 at Dynamo Dresden.

Prince Owusu came on in the 85th minute for Armenia Bielefeld in their 1-0 home loss to Duisburg. Joseph Claude Gyau was left out of the visitors squad.

Bernard Kyere warmed the bench for Fortuna Koln in their goalless draw with Wurzburger Kickers.

Jan Gyamarah lasted 90 minutes for VfL Bochum in their 2-1 win over Aue.

Daniel Kofi Kyere lasted 81 minutes for SV Wehen in their goalless draw at Kaiserslautern.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed Hansa Rostock 1-0 loss against Lotte through injury. Anton Donkor cameoed for the losers.

Braydon Manu enjoyed full throttle for Hallescher in their 2-0 win over Grossaspach.

Marcel Appiah missed VfL Osnabruck 3-1 win over Energie Cottbus through injury. Kelvin Weidlich lasted 90 minutes for the losers.

FRANCE

Abdul-Majeed Waris came off the bench to score late for Nantes FC when they played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with Angers. Enoch Kwateng warmed the bench Nantes.

Grejohn Kyei lasted 60 minutes for RC Lens as they played out a goalless draw game with Grenoble.

Ebenezer Assifuah warmed the bench for Le Havre in their 1-0 loss at FC Paris.

Emmanuel Ntim warmed the bench for Valenciennes in their 1-1 draw with Beziers.

Lawrence Ati Zigi warmed the bench as his side Sochaux were battered 4-1 at home by Auxerre.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah picked a booking but lasted the full period of action for Inter-Milan in their 3-0 victory against Frosinone at the San Siro. Yusif Chibsah also played 90 minutes for the losers.

Nicholas Opoku warmed the bench for Udinese as they pipped AS Roma 1-0. Emmanuel Agyemang Badu was not included in the visitors matchday squad.

Kevin Prince Boateng and Alfred Duncan lasted 60 and 78 minutes respectively for US Sassuolo in their 2-1 defeat at Parma. Claud Adjapong was an unused substitute for the losers.

Godfred Donsah was left out of Bologna squad that played goalless draw with AC Fiorentina at home.

Afriyie Acquah made a brief appearance for Empoli in their 3-2 win over Atalanta.

In the Serie B, Bright Gyamfi was an unused substitute for Benevento Calcio in their 2-1 win over Perugia.

Emmanuel Gyasi came on at halftime for Spezia in their goalless draw with Foggia.

Bright Addae played 90 minutes for Ascoli in their 1-1 draw at Pescara.

In Serie C, Bismarck Ngissah made a brief appearance for Viterbese in their 1-0 loss at Vibonese.

SPAIN

Emmanuel Boateng claimed off the bench to rescue a point for UD Levante in their 2-2 draw with Huesca. Raphael Dwamena warmed the bench for the Frogs matchday squad.

Thomas Partey was an unused substitute for Atletico Madrid in their 1-1 draw with Barcelona.

Mubarak Wakaso warmed the bench for Deportivo Alaves as they were pipped 1-0 by CD Leganes. Patrick Twumasi was left out of the losers matchday squad.

In the Segunda Division, Isaac Cofie opened his goalscoring account for Sporting Gijon in their 2-1 win at CD Granada.

Yaw Yeboah lasted full throttle for CD Numancia in their 1-0 loss at Real Mallorca. Iddrisu Baba Mohammed was an unused substitute for the victors.

Richard Boateng cameoed for Real Oviedo in their 3-0 win over Reus Deportiu.

THE NETHERLANDS

Coady Gakpo warmed the bench for PSV Eindhoven in their 3-0 win over Heerenveen.

Jonathan Opoku enjoyed full minutes of action for VVV Venlo in their 2-2 stalemate with AZ Alkmaar. Myron Boadu missed the game for AZ with an ankle injury.

Asumah Abubakar was introduced in the 81st minute for Maastricht in their 1-0 win at Jong Ajax.

Rodney Antwi cameoed for FC Volendam in their 2-0 win over Jong Utrecht.

Kevin Luckassen scored but was sent off for Almere City in their 1-1 draw with Dordrecht.

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh was introduced in the 73rd minute for LASK Linz as they pipped Rapid Vienna by a goal to nil.

In the Bundesliga II, Gideon Mensah was taken off at halftime for FC Liefering in their 3-0 defeat at Austria Klagenfurt.

Kingsley Boateng was a stalwart for Reid during their 1-0 win at FC Juniors.

Felix Adjei played full period of action for Wattens in their 1-0 win over Horn. Kelvin Yeboah warmed the bench for the victors.

Paul Mensah played full throttle for Kapfenberg in their 2-0 win over Amstetten.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh played 71 minutes for Dinamo Brest in their goalless draw with FC Gomel. Gideon Baah picked a booking but lasted full throttle for Gomel.

BELGIUM

Eric Ocansey played 62 minutes for KAS Eupen in their 3-0 loss at Standard Liege.

Bernard Kumordzi played 90 minutes for Kortrijk in their 2-1 win over Oostende.

Joseph Aidoo scored an own goal for KRC Genk when they were shocked 2-1 at home by struggling Cercle Brugge. Joseph Painstil came on in the 55th minute for the losers.

Nana Opoku Ampomah lasted the entire duration for Waasland Beveren during their 2-1 shock defeat to Mouscron.

Nana Akwesi Asare picked a booking but played 90 minutes for KAA Gent as they were held to a goalless draw by Royal Antwerp. Daniel Opare also picked a card but lasted full throttle while William Acheampong cameoed for Antwerp.

Samuel Asamoah enjoyed 90 minutes for Sint Truiden as they hammered Anderlecht 4-2. Francis Amuzu played the entire action for the loser while Dennis Appiah warmed the bench. Dauda Mohammed was not included in the losers squad.

In the Proximus League, Enoch Egyiri replaced Devine Naah in the 61st minute for Tubize when they lost 1-0 at Lommel SK.

Kamal Sowah was again left out of OH Leuven matchday squad that lost 3-2 at Beerschot Wilrijk.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidu registered his debut goal for Septemvri Sofia in their 2-1 win over Cherno More.

Edwin Gyasi netted his debut goal for CSKA Sofia in their 2-0 win over Dunav Ruse. Derrick Mensah warmed the bench for the losers.

Michael Tawiah was not included in Vereya matchday squad for the 6-0 defeat at Beroe Zagora.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi picked a booking but lasted full throttle for Pribram in their 2-2 draw with Bohemians 1905.

CROATIA

Obeng Regan was left out of Inter Zapresic squad that 1-0 at Rudes.

Maxwell Boadu Acosty climbed off the bench to pick a booking for NK Rijeka in their 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Ahmed Said was on target for Hadjuk Split in their 2-2 draw with Slaven Belupo.

DENMARK

Emmanuel Oti Essigba was introduced in the 63rd minute for Esbjerg FB in their 1-1 draw at Vendsyssel.

Godsway Donyoh played 90 minutes for FC Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 home defeat to Odense OB. Sadiq Ibrahim and Kudus Mohammed were introduced in the 58th and 66th minutes respectively for the losers.

Kelvin Mensah missed Brondby 2-0 win at Sonderjyske through injury.

EGYPT

John Antwi bagged a hat-trick for Misr Elmaqasah in their 4-3 win over ENPPI.

INDIA

Augustine Okrah was not included in North East United matchday squad in their 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters.

HUNGARY

Abraham Akwesi Frimpong scored his maiden goal for Ferencvarosi as they dispatched Kisvarda 2-0 at home.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye lasted the entire duration for Atlas FC in their 3-1 loss at Monterrey.

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah played 90 minutes for Pieta Hotspurs in their 3-0 home defeat to Tarxien.

NORWAY

Adam Kwarasey and Abu Mohammed enjoyed 90 minutes for Valeranga in their 2-1 win over Ranheim.

Isaac Twum warmed the bench for IK Start in their 4-1 defeat at Haugesund. Ibrahim Arafat Mensah was left out of the losers matchday squad.

Gilbert Koomson lasted 77 minutes for SK Brann as they pipped Odd Grenland to a 1-0 win at home.

Danny Antwi cameoed for Asane in their 3-1 home loss to K. Oslo

PORTUGAL

Lumor Agbenyenu warmed the bench for Sporting Lisbon in their 4-1 thrashing of Lusitano FCV in the Portuguese Taca Cup.

Alhassan Wakaso was at usual best for Vitoria Guimaraes as they dispatched Uniao Madeira in the Portuguese Taca Cup.

QATAR

George Kwasi played 90 minutes for Al Sailiya in their 2-1 win over Al Gharafa.

RUSSIA

Rabiu Mohammed missed FK Anzhi Makhachkala 1-1 draw with Rubin Kazan through injury. The midfielder has been ruled out until 2019 with a collarbone injury.

Aziz Tetteh picked a booking but played full throttle for Dynamo Moscow in their 2-1 home defeat to Yenisey.

Kadiri Mohammed played full throttle for Arsenal Tula in their 3-0 loss at Krasnodar.

ROMANIA

Joseph Mensah made a brief appearance for Sepsi in their 1-0 win over Astra Guigui.

SERBIA

Rashid Sumaila warmed the bench for Red Star Belgrade squad for their 2-2 draw with Radnicki Nis. Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed the game for Red Star through injury.

Samuel Owusu was on target for FK Cukaricki in their 2-1 win over Rad Beograd.

Samuel Afum was not included in the matchday squad of Spartak Subotica as they won 3-0 over Backa.

Francis Kyeremeh was introduced in the 63rd minute for Radnik when they beat Mladost 1-0 at home.

Zakaria Suraka played 90 minutes for Dinamo Vranje in their 6-0 humiliating defeat against Partizan Belgrade.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyapong returned from injury to cameo for Hibernian in their 2-2 draw with Dundee FC. The sad news is that the on-loan Manchester City attacker suffered another injury and was substituted in the 87th minute.

Prince Buaben was left out of Falkirk FC squad that lost 4-2 to Stenhousemuir in the Scottish FA Cup.

SLOVAKIA

Benson Annang played 90 minutes for MSK Zilina in their 1-1 draw at Sered.

Osman Bukari was sacrificed as he was taken off with just 25 minutes on the clock due to tactical change after for AS Trencin picked a red card in their goalless draw with Dun. Streda.

Patrick Asmah was substituted at halftime for FK Senica in their 4-2 loss at home to Michalovce. Sadam Sulley made cameoed for the victors.

Mitch Apau played full throttle for Slovan Bratislava as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ruzomborek.

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye was an unused substitute for NK Olimpija Ljubljana when they played a 2-2 draw with Mura.

Dixon Afoakwa climbed off the bench to score a face-saving goal for NK Triglav in their 4-1 defeat to Domzale.

SWITZERLAND

Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich is still out injured hence did not make Young Boys squad that won 1-0 against Lugano.

Majeed Ashimeru picked a card but played 90 minutes for St Gallen in their 2-1 loss at Grasshoppers.

Kwadwo Duah cameoed for Servette in their 4-1 win over Vaduz.

TURKEY

Isaac Sackey picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Alanyaspor when they hammered Kayserispor 5-0. Bernard Mensah lasted full period of action for the losers but Asamoah Gyan was not add to the matchday squad after arriving late from international duty.

Elvis Manu was on target for Akhisar Genclik Spor in their 4-2 defeat to Bursaspor.

Muniru Sulley warmed the bench for Yeni Malatyspor in their 3-0 defeat at Kasimpasa.

Andre Ayew played entire duration for Fenerbahce as their poor form continues with a 2-1 defeat at Trabzonspor. Caleb Ekuban came on in the 73rd minute for the victors.

In the Supaliga 2, Jerry Akaminko was a stalwart for Istanbulspor in their 2-0 win over Genclerbirligi.

Mahatma Otoo lasted 53 minutes for Balikesirspor in their 2-1 win at Kardemir Karabuk.

Kamal Issah was not included in Eskisehirspor's team that played 2-2 draw with Umraniyespor as the midfielder is still nursing an injury.

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu was left out of Vorskla Poltava matchday squad in their 1-0 loss to Mariupol.

