Emmanuel Boateng Happy To Snatch A Point For UD Levante Against D Huesca

Ghana striker, Emmanuel Boateng has expressed his delight after he came off the bench to salvage a point for Levante in their 2-2 draw with SD Huesca in the Spanish La Liga at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday.

The newcomers took the lead in the 23rd minute through Christian Rivera who fired into the bottom left corner after latching onto a precise pass in the box.

Levante responded on the stroke of time when Marti Roger drew them level with an excellent finish.

Huesca, however, regained control in the 51st minute when Xabier Etxeita peeled off his marker to head home to make it 2-1.

As the game the looked to be slipping away from Levante, coach Paco Lopez called upon Boateng from the bench in the 70th minute of the game.

Four minutes later, the 21-year-old attacker repaid the faith shown in him by coach as he hit the equalizer to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

The goal was Boateng's first in 10 matches for Levante UD since the start of the season.