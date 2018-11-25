Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10 minutes ago | Sports Football News

Emmanuel Boateng Happy To Snatch A Point For UD Levante Against D Huesca

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Emmanuel Boateng Happy To Snatch A Point For UD Levante Against D Huesca

Ghana striker, Emmanuel Boateng has expressed his delight after he came off the bench to salvage a point for Levante in their 2-2 draw with SD Huesca in the Spanish La Liga at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday.

The newcomers took the lead in the 23rd minute through Christian Rivera who fired into the bottom left corner after latching onto a precise pass in the box.

Levante responded on the stroke of time when Marti Roger drew them level with an excellent finish.

Huesca, however, regained control in the 51st minute when Xabier Etxeita peeled off his marker to head home to make it 2-1.

As the game the looked to be slipping away from Levante, coach Paco Lopez called upon Boateng from the bench in the 70th minute of the game.

Four minutes later, the 21-year-old attacker repaid the faith shown in him by coach as he hit the equalizer to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

The goal was Boateng's first in 10 matches for Levante UD since the start of the season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
Impressive Spurs Inflict Chelsea's First League Defeat Of The Season
Man City Stay Top With Dominant Win At West Ham
Man Utd Held To Draw By Crystal Palace
Salah Scores As Liverpool Win At Watford
CAF CONFED. CUP: Asante Kotoko Qualify For 1/16th Stage After Cancellation Of Edding Sports Match
Real Madrid Thrashed By Eibar In Solari's First Game As Permanent Boss
My Close Pals Betrayed Me, Says Asamoah Gyan
Jordan Ayew Urge His Crystal Palace Teammates To Focus Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1All that we are is the result of What we have thougt

By: Forster Lee quot-img-1
body-container-line