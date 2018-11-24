Impressive Spurs Inflict Chelsea's First League Defeat Of The Season

Tottenham outplayed Chelsea to inflict the Blues' first Premier League defeat of the season and move above their opponents in the table.

Mauricio Pochettino's side displayed a terrific performance to go up a place to third, five points behind unbeaten leaders Manchester City, while Chelsea drop down to fourth.

Spurs deservedly scored two goals in the first 16 minutes through midfielder Dele Alli's flicked header from Christian Eriksen's cross, and Harry Kane firing in a drive from long range.

Son Heung-min had struck straight at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when through on goal, and saw a volley pushed away before scoring a brilliant goal in the second half.

The South Korean forward picked the ball up on the halfway line, outpaced Jorginho and darted past David Luiz before rolling a cool finish into the net.

Chelsea did manage to pull a goal back with five minutes remaining through substitute Olivier Giroud's powerful header low into the corner.