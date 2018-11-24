modernghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
32 minutes ago | Sports Football News

Man City Stay Top With Dominant Win At West Ham

Wires
Man City Stay Top With Dominant Win At West Ham

Manchester City recorded an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions as they swatted aside West Ham in the Premier League.

The game was over by half-time, with David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane all getting in on the act.

Silva poked home Sterling's deflected cross for the opener and Sane then rolled in a low cross for Sterling to tap into an empty net.

Sane added a fine third from Sterling's volleyed cross, with the German's touch leaving defender Fabian Balbuena on the ground, allowing him to slot home.

West Ham were much better in the second half and Michail Antonio hit the post - but Sane scored his second and City's fourth in injury time.

Manuel Pellegrini's Hammers side have now won only once in seven games.

Sports Football News
Man Utd Held To Draw By Crystal Palace
Salah Scores As Liverpool Win At Watford
CAF CONFED. CUP: Asante Kotoko Qualify For 1/16th Stage After Cancellation Of Edding Sports Match
Real Madrid Thrashed By Eibar In Solari's First Game As Permanent Boss
My Close Pals Betrayed Me, Says Asamoah Gyan
Jordan Ayew Urge His Crystal Palace Teammates To Focus Ahead Of Manchester United Clash
Black Stars Skipper Asamoah Gyan Targets AFCON Glory
Jose Mourinho: 'Man United Can Be In Top Four By End Of Year'

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1H O P E = (H)ave (O)nly (P)ositive (E)xpectations.

By: Stephen Udochuwkwu C quot-img-1
body-container-line