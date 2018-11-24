Salah Scores As Liverpool Win At Watford

Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on their way to victory over Watford to keep them within two points of leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning free-kick and Roberto Firmino's tap-in added to the score for the Reds, but it was far from a comfortable afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's side, who had captain Jordan Henderson sent off in the second half.

Despite establishing a defensive club record for this stage of a top-flight campaign, Liverpool looked shaky at the back throughout.

And the hosts were aggrieved to not be given a penalty when Reds defender Andy Robertson appeared to foul Will Hughes while the score was level.

It proved a pivotal moment for the Hornets, who were then unpicked by the visitors on the counter-attack once they had fallen behind.

Though Liverpool were far from at their best, the manner of this result endorses their credentials as challengers to City, while Watford slip to ninth in the table.