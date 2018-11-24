CAF CONFED. CUP: Asante Kotoko Qualify For 1/16th Stage After Cancellation Of Edding Sports Match

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will now face the winner of Arta Solar 7 (Djibouti) and Kariobangi Sharks FC (Kenya) in the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were handed a walkover in the last round.

The Ghana Premier League side were billed to play Edding Sport of Cameroon in the preliminary round of the competition but the game was called off by the continent's football governing body, CAF, following the late submission of a club by the Federations of Cameroonian Football (FECAFOOT).

Edding Sport were supposed to represent Cameroon in the CAF Confederations Cup after they were declared winners of the 2016/17 FA Cup at the expense of Lion Blesse.

Officials of the Cameroon FA last week petitioned Asante Kotoko to set a new date for the match against Edding Sport due to minimal timeline between the FA Cup final and the Confederation Cup match.

However, Africa's football governing body announced Asante Kotoko have been handed a walk-over following the delaying in the submission a representative by FECAFOOT.