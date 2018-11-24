Power Club Grabs Top Position In MiniGolf League

The Coca-Cola Clubs League Match Day 2 on the 18-hole Minigolf Course at Ridge Sports City in Accra continued last Sunday with amazing twist of events as ten (10) top Minigolf Clubs such as Fly Club, Golden Putters, Power Club, Satayou, Forbes Club, Nutterz Putterz, Wonder Club, Brave Warriors and Kama Club geared up for a place at the top of the league table.

Minigolfers paired up against one another play three rounds of 18 holes each with final scores combined as one in favour of the winning club earn three points and draw one point.

As in all Minigolf Competitions, the GMF ensured that camera equipment and digital scoring systems were in place for playback and accuracy in record keeping.

At the end of the last Sunday’s match day 2 the electrifying Power Club notched top spot with total score of 459 points & 22 holes in one dislodging last week’s leaders NUTTERZ PUTTERZ who are now 4th on league table with 537 points & 18 holes in one

Golden Putters Club, the team with youngest set of players climbed to 2nd position on the league table with 467 points. The budding Beninois star Somasse Brun said in an interview with Minigolf Planet TV: “Minigolf is not a game of chance nor its easy, as people may think, hence we train regularly every week to make sure we putt with precision. This League belongs to Golden Putters!”

After all outstanding games are played, the top spot will be keenly contested by Forbes, Power Club, Golden Putters and Black Putters that's surely will see some fierce opposition amongst the minigolf clubs as the competition continues this Sunday with matchday 3 fixtures from 3 - 5pm at Ridge Sport City.

At the end of the league, the Top 6 clubs will qualify to the finals on December 16th declare the champion club who will win the 1st prize of ghc 2500 from title sponsor COCA COLA, plus additional 10 prizes awarded to runners up & best league players from our co-sponsors Melcom home appliances, Latex Foam mattresses, Azar paints, Interplast products with Talktime, Shopping & Restaurant vouchers.