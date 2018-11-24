modernghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
9 minutes ago | Sports Football News

My Close Pals Betrayed Me, Says Asamoah Gyan

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
My Close Pals Betrayed Me, Says Asamoah Gyan

Ghana forward, Asamoah Gyan says his close friends have betrayed him.

"All the allegations against me are not true…see, 99 per cent of those allegations are not true…and those peddling that falsehood against me know extremely well that they are not true…my own friend whom I grew up with has even betrayed me," Gyan told Adom TV.

Gyan is one of the most prolific strikers the country has ever had and holds the record of Africa's top goal scorer in FIFA World Cup.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 caps.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
Jordan Ayew Urge His Crystal Palace Teammates To Focus Ahead Of Manchester United Clash
Black Stars Skipper Asamoah Gyan Targets AFCON Glory
Jose Mourinho: 'Man United Can Be In Top Four By End Of Year'
Real Madrid Deny Ramos Breached Anti-Doping Rules After 2017 Champions League Final
Essien, Adebayor Hail Drogba's Impact On African Football
FIFA U-17 WWC: Inside The Mind Of Black Maidens Coach Evans Adotey
AWCON 2018: Absence Of Psychologist Cause Of Black Queens 'Ordinary' Performance
Namibia/Ghana: Warriors Fired Up For Geingob Cup

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1WE SOMETIMES WANT TO RUN AWAY FROM THE PAST

By: akoaso -H-H quot-img-1
body-container-line