My Close Pals Betrayed Me, Says Asamoah Gyan

Ghana forward, Asamoah Gyan says his close friends have betrayed him.

"All the allegations against me are not true…see, 99 per cent of those allegations are not true…and those peddling that falsehood against me know extremely well that they are not true…my own friend whom I grew up with has even betrayed me," Gyan told Adom TV.

Gyan is one of the most prolific strikers the country has ever had and holds the record of Africa's top goal scorer in FIFA World Cup.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 caps.