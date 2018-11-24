modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Sports Football News

Jose Mourinho: 'Man United Can Be In Top Four By End Of Year'

BBC
Jose Mourinho: 'Man United Can Be In Top Four By End Of Year'

Manchester United can break into the Premier League's top four by the end of December, says manager Jose Mourinho.

United are currently eighth, seven points off the Champions League qualification spots.

"I know it's a big gap," said Mourinho, ahead of Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

"But I also know until the end of December we have eight Premier League matches to play, and with eight matches we are speaking about 24 points."

The 55-year-old, who has a near full-strength squad to choose from against Palace, added: "I believe we are going to be there."

United fell to a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in their last match before the international break and Mourinho has confirmed Anthony Martial - his side's top scorer so far this season - is fit after he picked up an injury in that match.

"Anthony stayed with us, he didn't go to the national team, the national team was aware of his problems and with permission he stayed, he worked really hard on that," Mourinho said, referring to the French forward's muscle problems.

"He was in a pre-injury situation, he worked really hard, he's ready for tomorrow, he plays for tomorrow. Is he ready to play three in a row in the same week? I don't know, but the most important match is the next."

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini is also fit after missing international duty with Belgium, while Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba are also available to face Palace after shaking off minor injuries.

United then host Arsenal in the league on 5 December before a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on 16 December.

Sports Football News
Real Madrid Deny Ramos Breached Anti-Doping Rules After 2017 Champions League Final
Essien, Adebayor Hail Drogba's Impact On African Football
FIFA U-17 WWC: Inside The Mind Of Black Maidens Coach Evans Adotey
AWCON 2018: Absence Of Psychologist Cause Of Black Queens 'Ordinary' Performance
Namibia/Ghana: Warriors Fired Up For Geingob Cup
AWCON 2018: Cameroon coach Hails Black Queens After Cagey Draw
Coach Bashir Hayford Wants To Keep Black Queens Jobs Despite AWCON Failure
AWCON 2018: Ghana Out Of Competition After Draw With Cameroon

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1A synonym is a word you use when you can't spell the word you first thought of.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line