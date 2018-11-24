Jose Mourinho: 'Man United Can Be In Top Four By End Of Year'

Manchester United can break into the Premier League's top four by the end of December, says manager Jose Mourinho.

United are currently eighth, seven points off the Champions League qualification spots.

"I know it's a big gap," said Mourinho, ahead of Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

"But I also know until the end of December we have eight Premier League matches to play, and with eight matches we are speaking about 24 points."

The 55-year-old, who has a near full-strength squad to choose from against Palace, added: "I believe we are going to be there."

United fell to a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in their last match before the international break and Mourinho has confirmed Anthony Martial - his side's top scorer so far this season - is fit after he picked up an injury in that match.

"Anthony stayed with us, he didn't go to the national team, the national team was aware of his problems and with permission he stayed, he worked really hard on that," Mourinho said, referring to the French forward's muscle problems.

"He was in a pre-injury situation, he worked really hard, he's ready for tomorrow, he plays for tomorrow. Is he ready to play three in a row in the same week? I don't know, but the most important match is the next."

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini is also fit after missing international duty with Belgium, while Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba are also available to face Palace after shaking off minor injuries.

United then host Arsenal in the league on 5 December before a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on 16 December.