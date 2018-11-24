Coach Bashir Hayford Wants To Keep Black Queens Jobs Despite AWCON Failure

Black Queens coach Bashir Hayford has reiterated his desire to retain his position despite the team's early exit from the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Queens dream of clinching their first AWCON trophy were crashed on Friday after playing 1-1 draw with Cameroon in the final game of the group.

The tournament hosts finished third in Group A having amassed four points with Cameroon and Mali the teams to progress from the group to the semi-finals.

Coach Bashir Hayford was booed by the fans as he made his way into the tunnel - the clearest indication of his unpopularity at the moment.

However, the outspoken gaffer insists he would gladly continue in his current job if asked to do so.

'It is not me, it is the authorities,' he said,

'I am a coach who is prepared to train.

'If I am fit and still alive and they say coach Bashir Hayford come and help as I am doing then I will because this is service to the nation.'

'But if they say I should make way for another coach then fair enough, I would.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com