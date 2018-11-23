AWCON 2018: Ghana Out Of Competition After Draw With Cameroon

The Black Queens of Ghana have exited the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage after a 1-1 with Cameroon in Accra on Friday at Accra Sports Stadium.

The Queens needed to win against the Indomitable Lions to book a place in the semifinals of the competition.

Mali, who defeated Ghana 2:1 in the second group game have also reached the last four after twice coming from behind to beat Algeria 3-2 in Cape Coast.

Bashir Hayford's went into the game knowing they had to win to guarantee their qualification from the group and they scored first through Portia Boakye in the 31st minute.

But the lead lasted 10 minutes as Cameroon equalised after they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Christine Manie.