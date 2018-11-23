‘Criticize Me Constructively’ - Black Stars Skipper Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, says he is open to criticism on condition that it is constructive.

He revealed that being a public figure goes with criticisms, but must be constructive and not otherwise.

The country's all-time top scorer with 51 goals and counting, believes Ghana can end its trophy drought in Cameroun next year if all hands are on deck.

Consequently, he has asked all Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they strive to exorcize the over three decades ghost in the 2019 Nations Cup.

Celebrating his 33rd birthday on Fire 4 Fire yesterday, he said: “We can lift the AFCON trophy, but all will depend on us, Ghana should pray for us.”

The World Cup Africa's top scorer (6), who has come under severe criticism said criticisms are not bad but should be constructive enough to correct situations saying, “You can criticize me but it should be constructive. 99 percent of the rumours about me are false and it is unfortunate.”

And touching on his regret as a footballer he said “If there is anything I would love to change in my career, it would be my penalty miss against Uruguay. I wish that day could come again for me to retake the penalty differently. I am still haunted by that penalty miss but I have to move on.”

The Kayserispor striker, who believes he still wields what it takes to stay on the field for more years, is expected to join his club mates in Turkey tonight.