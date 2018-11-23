modernghana logo

Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!
7 minutes ago | Sports Football News

Dr. Kwame Kyei Sets Up 5-Member Committee To Settle NCC Impasse

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, has formed a five-member committee to settle the impasse at the supporters front over the National Circles Council elections.

George Affum-Acheampong challenged, at a Kumasi High Court, the eligibility of the modalities for conducting NCC elections, and the validity of the constitution it relied on.

Affum-Acheampong has withdrawn the case upon the intervention of the George Amoako-led management, and Dr Kyei, acting on the powers of Life Patron, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has appointed a committee to settle the issue within two months.

The 5-man committee comprises former NCC Chairman, Osei Boateng and former Asante Kotoko Board Members, Alhaji Abu Lamin and Anthony Osei Poku.

The rest are former NCC Executive Member, Kwame Owusu Donkor, and former Circles Executive Committee Member and Administrative Manager, Ben Nti.

The committee has been tasked to receive grievances of the aggrieved parties, review the constitution, come out with modalities for the elections and call for Congress for approval.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

