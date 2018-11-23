modernghana logo

Asamoah Gyan Unhappy By Calls On Him To Retire From Black Stars

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Africa's all-time leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan has reiterated that he feels disappointed by calls for him to retire from the Black Stars.

Gyan has been one of the most reliable forwards for the country for the past decade and has been one of the key figures for the senior national team.

However, Gyan's form has been unimpressive for the past two years due to consistent recurring of injury.

There have also been calls by many Ghanaian football fans on Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer to retire from or him to retire from the Black Stars as people feel he is past his productive prime.

But Gyan remains defiant and says the basis for such calls is flawed.

“I feel disappointed when I hear things like that,” he said on Fire for Fire show on Asempa FM.

“It is not as if they’re judging me when I am fit and playing.

“I want people to judge my performance when I am fully fit than the judgment will be fair not when I am on treatment or something like that.”

