57 minutes ago

Egyptian Giants Al Ahly Sack Coach Patrice Carteron

Eight-times African champions Al Ahly have sacked their coach Patrice Carteron after he fell just short of winning them a ninth crown.

The Cairo giants were beaten over two legs in the 2018 final by Tunisia's Esperance.

His final game in charge saw the team go out of the Arab Champions Cup in the early rounds, to a team from the UAE.

Carteron had only been appointed in June, after the sacking of previous coach Hossam El Badry.

El Badry lost his job after an earlier shock in the 2018 Champions League - a group phase defeat by Uganda's KCCA.

Carteron, who won the competition when he was coach of TP Mazembe, was expressly appointed because of his former success.

Ahly have an intense schedule to complete over the rest of the domestic season because of their multiple continental and regional involvement.

They have played only six matches in the Egyptian Premier League - that is nine fewer than some teams - and lie in last place, 18 points behind their great local rivals Zamalek, who are top.

