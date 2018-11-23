Andre Ayew Is Not My Friend Beyond Black Stars - Asamoah Gyan Insists

Ghana forward, Asamoah Gyan has given the clearest indication that he and deputy captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew are not friends in private life.

There have been several reportage that the pair are not in good terms but the pair has consistently rubbished the claims.

However, the former Shanghai SIPG forward says there is no friction between them as the media speculate, but the Swansea City loanee who plays for Turkish side Fenerbache is not his friend but admitted that Dede is a very good guy but both are friends only while at the Black Stars camp and does not stretch beyond that.

'When we are (Black Stars) camp we are all teammates, Dede is a very good guy like when we are in camp he is my assistant, we all do everything together, we share jokes together, but at the end of the day I can't say Andre is my friend', Gyan revealed.

The former Sunderland forward believes that the Swansea City loanee has got people he gets on well within or outside the dressing room likewise he Gyan himself but that is not a yardstick to say he's got rocky relationship with his deputy captain.

'When we done with camping Andre has his people he gets on with, I also have those I get along with likewise the other players but when we are in camp we are all one, we share ideas together, but at the end of the day outsiders may think there is a problem, but for me once we get in camp I make sure we do everything together but that doesn't mean we are all friends, no, everyone has got his own friend', Gyan explained.

Asamoah Gyan remains the country's top scorer of all time and Africa leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup.