I Feel Sorry For Kwesi Nyantakyi - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has mentioned that he feels sorry for former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The former CAF 1st vice president has been slapped with a lifetime ban by FIFA after 135 days of investigations after the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12' video.

Mr Nyantakyi was fingered accepting $65,000 from an undercover journalist who expressed interest in injecting money into Ghana Premier League and was exposed using the name of President Akufo Addo to solicits deals.

However, the Kayerispor forward says he was sad to hear Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban due to the close relationship he had with the FIFA Executive Council Member.

“I was very sad when I heard of his FIFA ban because aside football I have a better personal relationship with him and for him to exit the game of football is very sad,” Gyan said in an interview with Fox FM.

“Whether we like it or not Ghana made 3 world cup appearances at the world cup and he has done a lot for Ghana.

"He rose the be a CAF official but lost everything within 48 hours and I feel so sad, but all the same life must go on,” he added.