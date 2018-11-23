Asamoah Gyan Confirms Meeting Prez. Nana Addo With Dede Ayew

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has confirmed that he was in a meeting with his assistant Andre Ayew at the Jubilee House with President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.

After Ghana won 2:0 in Addis Ababa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, it emerged that the president will meet the pair ahead of the AFCON Cameroon on how the country can end it 36 years trophy-less jinx.

Earlier, the Kayerispor forward has rubbished the claims but in an interview with Kumasi based FOX FM, the 33-year-old revealed that he and Andre Ayew were at the Jubilee House to meet the president.

“It’s true we [I and Andre Ayew] went to meet the president Nana Addo to discuss with him the problems we have concerning the Black Stars.

“The meeting was very successful but I wouldn’t like to go into details of what was discussed,” he added.

Ghana will round up their AFCON qualifiers by hosting Kenya next March.