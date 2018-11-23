I Enjoyed Playing For Sunderland - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he enjoyed playing in the English Premier League than all the leagues he has starred.

Sunderland coughed £13 million for the Gyan following his impressive display at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The 33-year-old bagged 11 goals in 36 appearances for the Black Cats before making a move to Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite his short stay with the Birmingham-based outfit, Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer left an indelible mark on the league with his trademark goal celebration.

However, in an interview on Adom TV, Gyan stated that though his stay in England was short, it was the league he enjoyed himself most.

"I enjoyed the English Premier League the most amongst all the leagues I have played in.

He further said that Al-Ain is the club enjoyed playing in his glittering footballing career.

"I enjoyed playing for Al Ain. They did everything for me," he added.

Gyan holds the record for the most goals scored by an African player in the World Cup with six goals in three tournaments.

The fans of Sunderland will always remember him for his brace against Chelsea.