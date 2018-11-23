'I Want To Clinch AFCON Before I Retire' - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has indicated that his desire to win the Africa Cup of Nations before he hangs his boots.

The Kayerispor forward has amassed personal success in his playing career but the only thing missing is the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

But ahead of the competition in Cameroon, the 33-year-old has reiterated his desire to win the ultimate before he retires from the national team.

"I've achieved a lot personally but I want to win the AFCON trophy before I call it a day," Gyan told Kumasi-based FOX FM.

"I'll be elated to win the AFCON Cup as the Black stars captain before I retire. We've to be united as a country to defend the flag of Ghana."

Asamoah Gyan has played two finals and lost all- in 2010 Ghana lost to Egypt and also lost in 2015 to Ivory Coast.

Gyan has achieved a lot for himself including being Africa's leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

He is also Ghana's all-time top-scorer with 51 goals.