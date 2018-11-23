modernghana logo

AWCON 2018: Cameroon Coach Targets Topping Group A Ahead Of Ghana Clash

Head Coach for the Cameroon Women’s National team Joseph Brian has disclosed that his side is poised to top Group A and qualify to the knockout stage ahead of their crunch encounter with the Black Queens of Ghana later today.

“We want to top the group therefore we will do everything possible to win against Ghana tomorrow”, the gaffer said in a pre-match interview.

The Black Queens are determined to win convincingly to get any chance of making it out of their group depending on what happens in the other group game between Mali and Algeria.

The Indomitable Lioness are however also poised to win to stay top. They currently have six points and at least a draw with see them stay top of the group. They started their campaign with a win over Mali before thrashing Algeria by three goals to nothing.

Joseph Brian believes if Ghana wanted to do something in the tournament they would have done it already. Hence they are poised to shock the hosts and boot them out of this year’s Total Africa Cup of Nations 2018.

“If the Ghana team wanted to set fire to the game, she would not have waited for the third game to do so,” he said.

He further opines that today’s fixture is going to be difficult but they are up to the task and will ensure they deliver.

The Ghana verses Cameroon game kickoff at 16:00GMT.

