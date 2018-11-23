Al Ahly Players Suffer salary Deduction

Al Ahly have deducted 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about US$ 5,600) from each player's salary after failing to progress to the quarter-finals of the Arab Champions League.

The Egyptian giants were held to a 1-1 stalemate by United Arab Emirates' side Al Wasl in the second leg of the second round after a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Cairo weeks ago.

The results see Al Ahly bow out of the competition which has led to the sacking of head coach Patrice Carteron.

After the CAF Champions League finals defeat to Esperance de Tunis, the players of Al Ahly took and approved the decision as punishment on themselves when they lose an important game.

This becomes the second consecutive time the players have suffered a deduction after failing to win a game.

