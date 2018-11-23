modernghana logo

52 minutes ago | Sports Sports News

Isaac Asiamah Delighted to Have Survived 2 Years As Sports Minister

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo / Modern Ghana
Minister for Youth and Sports Honorable Isaac Kwame Asiamah has expressed delight and appreciation to God for seeing him through the period he has been at his post.

According to the Minister, his recent predecessors have not been able to make it at the Ministry past a year. Therefore he feels happy that he has been able to maintain his position for more than one year and in his second year.

“I have been in office for just about two years. And if you survive two years then you thank your God. In Ghana here Minister for Sports if you survive for more than a year you must give thanks to your creator the Almighty God”, a delighted Isaac Asiamah said in an interview.

He continued “I remember in 2001 a Minister spend just about three weeks in the office. In 2009 too just about four months in office so it’s a ministry that has seen many casualties so I thank God that almost two years I have survived in the office”.

He has been in office since the Akufo-Addo led government took over from the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

He has been applauded for how he handled the who Anas-Nyantakyi issue as well as the renovation of the Accra Sports Stadium which is currently being used for the 2018 Total Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Intern Gh Media School

