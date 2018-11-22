modernghana logo

'He Is Joker' - Ronaldinho Reveals His Relationship With KP Boateng

World football star, Ronaldinho has revealed he keeps in regular contact with Ghanaian international and US Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Both players starred at AC Milan before Ronaldinho moved to Brazilian club Flamengo in 2011, the former Black Stars midfielder followed suit by bidding the San Siro Stadium farewell in 2013.

However, the former Barcelona star has not forgotten his Ghanaian teammate.

"Prince is a very humorous guy, a joker I'm still in contact till today," said the 2002 World Champion to SPORT1.

Ronaldinho's glitter days, especially those at FC Barcelona, are many years back.

Nevertheless, the magician is still recognized everywhere and for the former PSG star man, it was a great honour.

"It is a great gift to be recognized for what I have done in football," emphasizes the two-time world footballer.

"It's a great feeling, I'm very proud, I can just thank God that it happened in my life."

