Ghanaians Celebrate Asamoah Gyan As He Turns 33 Years Today

Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan turns 33 years of age today.

The former Liberty Professionals and Sunderland forward is one of the most decorated strikers in Ghana and his contribution has sent the country to FIFA World Cup three times, Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Asamoah is also Africa's top scorer in FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Below are how some Ghanaians reacted