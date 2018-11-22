modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
18 minutes ago | Sports Football News

Ghanaians Celebrate Asamoah Gyan As He Turns 33 Years Today

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghanaians Celebrate Asamoah Gyan As He Turns 33 Years Today

Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan turns 33 years of age today.

The former Liberty Professionals and Sunderland forward is one of the most decorated strikers in Ghana and his contribution has sent the country to FIFA World Cup three times, Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Asamoah is also Africa's top scorer in FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Below are how some Ghanaians reacted

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
'He Is Joker' - Ronaldinho Reveals His Relationship With KP Boateng
'I Was Close To Sign For Manchester City' - Gyan Reveals
Asamoah Gyan Reveals His Biggest Challenge As Black Stars Captain
Asamoah Gyan Reveals How Ghana Can Win AFCON 2019

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Never look down on the one laying down, but make sure you don't fall

By: NANA ASEM BI NTI quot-img-1
body-container-line