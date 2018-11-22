'I Was Close To Sign For Manchester City' - Gyan Reveals

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he was close to making a move to English giants Manchester City but an injury halted his move.

The 33-year-old is one of the decorated strikers has ever produced in world football and has won many laurels.

Nut according to him, his move to the Etihad Stadium fell through having initially agreed terms with the English Champions.

“I was close to joining Manchester City in 2008 but for an injury, I had agreed terms with them and negotiation went well, but I picked up an injury when I was playing for Ghana at the AFCON,” he said on Adom TV Fire for Fire show.

“I spoke to the Coach, and other top officials of the Club and everything was in line and I could have joined them just after the AFCON but because of the injury I couldn’t join.”

The former Liberty Professionals forward later moved from Rennes to English Club Sunderland after his remarkable performance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where he helped the Black Stars become the third African side to reach the quarterfinals of the global Mundial.