2 hours ago | Sports Football News

Asamoah Gyan Reveals His Biggest Challenge As Black Stars Captain

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Asamoah 'BabyJet' Gyan has confirmed that his biggest challenge is to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Ghana is yet to break the 36 years trophyless jinx after winning the AFCON trophy in Libya in 1982 beating Algeria 3:2 on penalties.

However, the former 33-year-old has led to the country to two-time finals but has failed to win the ultimate.

"Looking at my personal achievements with club and country, my biggest challenge is to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana," he told Adom TV.

"It has been a long time we won the trophy and as the captain of the team, that is my biggest challenge," he added.

Quizzed how he feels for failing to win the AFCON, he said, "I feel very bad.

"Looking forward, I think it is possible to win it in Cameroon because we have the quality in the team," he said.

