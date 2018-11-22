Asamoah Gyan Reveals How Ghana Can Win AFCON 2019

Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has called on his teammates to approach the tournament in the right manner.

Ghana has struggled to win the Africa Cup of Nations trophy since 1982 in Libya.

The African heavyweights defeated Algeria on penalties to win the ultimate.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has called on the players to end the 36 years trophyless jinx in Cameroon but Gyan has called on his teammates to stay focus and appraoch the tournament in the right way.

"We will have to appraoch the AFCON in the right way and I beleive we can win the trophy in Cameroon," he told Adom TV.

"Looking at the team, we have the quality and I believe when we stay focus and approach the game well, we will be crowned the winners." he added.