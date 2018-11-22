AWCON 2018: Bashir Hayford Apologize For Back And Forth With Journalist

Black Queens head coach Bashir Hayford has apologized for his heated exchanges with journalist at the post-match conference after his side was beaten by two goals to one by Mali.

The host nation suffered a shocking defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium last Wednesday in their second match of the ongoing tournament.

At the post-match conference, one Journalist accused Bashir Hayford of being tactically bankrupt and hence being the cause of the Queens defeat.

In responding to the accusations, the gaffer descended heavily on the Journalist as he lectured him on the meaning of being bankrupt.

“I want you to help me define tactically bankrupt, this phrase has been borrowed and you use it anyhow. How can you say that when you saw what the referee has done and how much we psyched these girls.

“When we say someone is tactically bankrupt it means they were not able to put a team together and played without any pattern but we dominated this game, so who is bankrupt”, an upset Bashir Hayford said.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference earlier today, the gaffer says he is sorry and what happened was as a result of a reflex action in response of the words the Journalist used.

“I will like to apologize. Sometimes I become very maybe irritated or emotional. And it is natural because it is a reflex action.

"I was very sorry for that but the word the guy used I have checked again and I think you people should tell him I don’t deserve that word he used on me”.

Ghana will play Cameroon as their next opponent in their last group game on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium at 16:00GMT. A lose for the host will see them being booted out of the competition.