modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Sports Football News

Asamoah Gyan Reveals What He Wish To Change In His Football Career

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Asamoah Gyan Reveals What He Wish To Change In His Football Career

Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan has confirmed that he wish to change his miss against Uruguay in South Africa still hurt him.

It will be recalled that the 33-year-old failed to convert a last-minute penalty against Uruguay during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Despite his brilliant performance in South Africa, Gyan made the headlines for the negative reasons after failing to send Ghana to the semi-finals stage of the competition.

"If I can change anything in my playing career, I would like to change my miss against Uruguay," he told Adom TV.

"It still hurts me because anything I reflect back, I knew I disappointed my country.

Quizzed why he did not allow another player to shoot the penalty, he said, "During that time, I was the penalty taker for the team and all my teammates knew that.

"Even after missing that penalty, I scored after extra time," he added.

Watch Asamoah Gyan's miss against Uruguay

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
'He Is Joker' - Ronaldinho Reveals His Relationship With KP Boateng
Ghanaians Celebrate Asamoah Gyan As He Turns 33 Years Today
'I Was Close To Sign For Manchester City' - Gyan Reveals
Asamoah Gyan Reveals His Biggest Challenge As Black Stars Captain

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1THE Spiritual Realm is soo deep you will be protected BY Gods Grace.

By: Lawrence quot-img-1
body-container-line