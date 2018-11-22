Asante Kotoko, Scheer Group Discuss Global Partnership Deal

Asante Kotoko management has held talks with German-based revenue mobilisation and consultancy expert, Scheer Group, over a global partnership deal.

The two parties met at the Asante Kotoko secretariat on Wednesday to discuss various issues of mutual benefits.

Scheer Group was represented by Managing Director, Michael Hofbauer, and staff Ahmed Selim, Salah Salaam, Anne-Marie Obimpeh and Nana Kwarteng.

The group was accompanied by former Asante Kotoko player, coach and board member, Malik Jabir.

Management was represented by Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako; Policy Analyst, Dr Yaw Amo Sarpong; Administrative Manager, Rose Padmore; and Deputy Accra Representative and Communications Team Member, Nana Kwame Dankwah.

The deliberations were not conclusive but reached an advanced stage, and management told asantekotokosc.com Scheer Group will become Asante Kotoko's business consultant, both in Ghana and abroad, if an agreement is made.

The firm, according to management, will also offer consultancy services to the running of the club’s media handles, aside from securing corporate sponsors, investors for the expansion of infrastructural base and the collecting of data for supporters mobilisation.