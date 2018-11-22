modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
3 minutes ago | Sports Football News

Essien Hails 'Monster' Didier Drogba As Chelsea Legend Retires

Ghanasoccernet.com
Essien Hails 'Monster' Didier Drogba As Chelsea Legend Retires

Michael Essien has paid tribute to former Chelsea former forward, Didier Drogba, describing him as one of the best players he has lined up with, following the Ivorian's retirement from football.

The Ivorian international officially announced his retirement from football after amazing career for both country and at club level.

The Ghanaian international played with Drogba at Chelsea from 2005 to 2015 and won many laurels together.

However, Essien has hailed Drogba and stated that he is one of the best players ever to play with.

Drogba won three Premier League titles in his first eight years at Chelsea, including in each of his first two seasons in England, as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2006-07 and 2009-10.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports Football News
'He Is Joker' - Ronaldinho Reveals His Relationship With KP Boateng
Ghanaians Celebrate Asamoah Gyan As He Turns 33 Years Today
'I Was Close To Sign For Manchester City' - Gyan Reveals
Asamoah Gyan Reveals His Biggest Challenge As Black Stars Captain

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Life should be seen as hard as iron like lion in zion.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D quot-img-1
body-container-line