Essien Hails 'Monster' Didier Drogba As Chelsea Legend Retires

Michael Essien has paid tribute to former Chelsea former forward, Didier Drogba, describing him as one of the best players he has lined up with, following the Ivorian's retirement from football.

The Ivorian international officially announced his retirement from football after amazing career for both country and at club level.

The Ghanaian international played with Drogba at Chelsea from 2005 to 2015 and won many laurels together.

However, Essien has hailed Drogba and stated that he is one of the best players ever to play with.

Drogba won three Premier League titles in his first eight years at Chelsea, including in each of his first two seasons in England, as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2006-07 and 2009-10.

