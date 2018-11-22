modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
22 minutes ago

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana's Emmanuel Boateng Returns To Levante Training Ahead Of Huesca Clash

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Boateng has returned to Levante training ahead of Huesca clash on Saturday.

Boateng has returned to the team after helping the Black Stars to beat Ethiopia 2-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Addis Ababa over the weekend.

The 22-year-old won a penalty for the Black Stars as they revived their campaign.

He returned to group training ahead of the trip to Estadio El Alcoraz.

Boateng is yet to score in 9 matches for Levante UD since the start of the season.

