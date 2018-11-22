Men are like wizards, they will like to taste your blood when they see you fresh but never get near you when you become a second hand human being.By: Zakiyu Iddris Tandun
Men are like wizards, they will like to taste your blood when they see you fresh but never get near you when you become a second hand human being.By: Zakiyu Iddris Tandun
Ghana's Emmanuel Boateng Returns To Levante Training Ahead Of Huesca Clash
Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Boateng has returned to Levante training ahead of Huesca clash on Saturday.
Boateng has returned to the team after helping the Black Stars to beat Ethiopia 2-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Addis Ababa over the weekend.
The 22-year-old won a penalty for the Black Stars as they revived their campaign.
He returned to group training ahead of the trip to Estadio El Alcoraz.
Boateng is yet to score in 9 matches for Levante UD since the start of the season.
Sports Football News