'Dreams FC Boss Kurt Okraku To Contest For Ghana FA Presidency' - Close Source Confirms

Charles Kwadwo Ntim, president of Techiman City Football Club has unequivocally confirmed that president of Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku will contest for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidency position.

The Ghana FA Normalization Committee are putting new structures in place for the new FA.

The MTN FA Cup is among many football administrators in the country who will be vying for the seat in 2019.

However, the controversial football administrator has told Accra based Asempa FM Mr Okraku has expressed his interest in the GFA presidency.

“Kurt Okraku called me and confided in me that he is going to contest for the football association presidency so the Normalization Committee needs to work fast so we know the way forward”, he said.

Kwadwo Ntim also called on the Normalization Committee to work a little faster so that individuals who are eyeing positions in the Association can come out confidently

“The Committee must provide us with a plan so that the aspirants can start campaigning so we know them and then the way forward but football is ongoing we only need a road map”, he added.

Kurt Okraku was a member of the dissolved Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association, president of the MTN FA Cup committee and chairman of the Black Stars B.