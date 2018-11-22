Ghana Star Kwadwo Asamoah Prepared For Action After International Break

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has reiterated that he is ready for action as Inter Milan prepare to return to Serie A action and the UEFA Champions League.

The Nerazzurris will be hoping to bounce back after they lost to Atlanta by 4:1 at home before the international break.

Spalletti and his men now face Frosinone on Saturday.

They will travel to England to play Tottenham Hotspurs on Tuesday in a crucial UEFA Champions League game.

However, the former Juventus and Udinese Calcio midfielder hope his side can seal qualification to the knockouts stages on Wednesday.

"In football, anything can happen and we're constantly looking ahead," Asamoah told the club's official website.

"We're working hard to improve game by game.

"We'll have to approach the match against Frosinone the same way we would approach a Champions League match in order to forget about what happened in Bergamo [against Atalanta].

"With just two games left, we want to qualify from our group in the Champions League.

"We've still got a long way to go in the league, however.

The 29 year old failed to join the Black Stars team for the AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia following an injury he picked up against Atlanta.

But the 29-year-old has recovered and is expected to play a part the games against Frosinone and Tottenham.