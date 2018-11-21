AWCON 2018: Nigeria Beat Zambia To Get Campaign Back On Track

Holders Nigeria got their Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign back on track with a 4-0 win over Zambia in Cape Coast in Ghana on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons were under pressure having lost their opening Group B game 1-0 to South Africa on Sunday.

Desire Opanoranozie's goal in the 41st minute began Nigeria's goal rout.

Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade and Amarachi Okoronkwo also scored to give the defending champions the victory.

Opanoranozie's strike came as a huge relief to the Super Falcons who, before the goal, had found it hard to break down a stubborn Zambian defence.

She pounced on a cross from Francisca Ordega to put Nigeria 1-0 up from 10 yards out.

It was the boost Nigeria needed who started off the second half at a fast pace.

Zambia, who were pushing forward for an equaliser, were left exposed at the back which resulted in Asisat Osoala going one-on-one with Zambia's goalkeeper three times in the space of three minutes but she could not finish off her moves.

Nigeria's breakthrough to double their lead came in the 68th minute when Asisat and Oparanozie both fluffed their chance at goal but Ordega made the most of her opportunity, curling a loose ball into the top left corner for Nigeria's second.

Rasheedat Ajibade scored Nigeria's third goal barely five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, and Amarachi Okwonkwo wrapped up the game for Nigeria with a fourth in added time.

The win leaves South Africa, Zambia and Nigeria all on three points with South Africa and Equatorial Guinea facing each other in the later Group B game on Wednesday.